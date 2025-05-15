Old enmity claims life

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) A man was killed by his rivals due to an old enmity here at Judicial Complex, Hernoli Police Station, on Thursday.

Police said that Abdul Qayyum (44), a resident of Harnoli area, had an old enmity with his rivals and their cases regarding their disputes were under hearing in session courts.

On the day of the incident Abdul Qayyum was shot dead when he was present in Judicial Complex for court hearing.

DSP Circle Piplan and DPO Mianwali Muhammad Ajmal reached the spot, and shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities. DPO formed the teams to arrest the killers at the earliest.