IRSA Releases 172,689 Cusecs Water
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 172,689 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 200,634 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1464.45 feet, which was 62.45 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 97,900 cusecs and 82,000 cusecs, respectively.
The water level in the River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1145.45 feet, which was 95.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 40,045 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 114,247, 88,064, 58,663 and 17,588 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 36,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Science minister calls for enhanced collaboration to boost exports1 minute ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur observed at PNCA to celebrate historic victory in operation Bunyan Um Marsoos2 minutes ago
-
CEO health visits THQ hospital11 minutes ago
-
SLA holds lecture on research methods31 minutes ago
-
NADRA develops mobile app for online birth, death registration51 minutes ago
-
Trade union organizes thanksgiving ceremony51 minutes ago
-
Three killed in a road accident1 hour ago
-
Met office issues warning urging citizens to take drastic measures as temperatures hit 42°C1 hour ago
-
Kohistani, Arora to represent Pakistan at Pope Leo’s oath-taking ceremony in Vatican City2 hours ago
-
Pak High Commission Ottawa observes Youm-e-Tashakur2 hours ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness efforts2 hours ago
-
Pak diaspora, Embassy in Paris observe Youm-e-Tashakur3 hours ago