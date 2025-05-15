Open Menu

IRSA Releases 172,689 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2025 | 03:00 PM

IRSA releases 172,689 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 172,689 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 200,634 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1464.45 feet, which was 62.45 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 97,900 cusecs and 82,000 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in the River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1145.45 feet, which was 95.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 40,045 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 114,247, 88,064, 58,663 and 17,588 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 36,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

