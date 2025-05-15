Open Menu

IG NHMP Visits Motorway Driving License Authority

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2025 | 03:00 PM

IG NHMP visits motorway driving license authority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Inspector General of National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP), B.A. Nasir, on Thursday, visited the Motorway Driving Licensing Authority and conducted a detailed review of the modern licensing system and facilities.

The Inspector General emphasised that the driving license issuance process must be transparent, efficient, and citizen-friendly to ensure that licenses are provided to the public promptly and with ease, a spokesperson for the NHMP said.

He directed the staff to deliver uniform and high-quality services to all citizens and to further promote the use of modern technology to enhance overall performance.

He appreciated the performance of the Motorway Driving Licensing Authority and stated that the Motorway Police are committed to providing the public with the highest standards of services. During the visit, he also listened to suggestions from the staff aimed at improvements and issued relevant instructions.

B.A. Nasir stated that the Motorway Police will continue to improve the driving licensing system through reforms and modern facilities, enabling citizens to easily obtain high-quality driving licenses in the future.

