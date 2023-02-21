UrduPoint.com

Tangible Measures Afoot To Equip Youth With Quality Technical Education

Published February 21, 2023

Tangible measures afoot to equip youth with quality technical education

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Managing Director Prof Eng Abdul Ghaffar Khan has said that tangible measures were being taken to equip the youth with quality technical education and skills to meet the market's demand.

He expressed these views during a tree plantation ceremony held here at the DI Khan Government Polytechnic Institute for Women which was attended by a large number of students and teaching staff.

Despite limited resources, he said, the provincial government was striving to bring technical educational institutes of the province at par with the needs of the modern era so that the youth should not face any hardship in finding employment.

Annually, millions of male and female students benefit from technical education in various technologies and get respectable employment, adding, the KP TEVTA also provided students from minority communities of Christian, Hindu and Sikh with free education, and accommodation with monthly stipends.

He said all the institutions were being solarized so that teachers and students could be provided an enabling environment for learning.

Similarly, he added that it had been possible to ensure modern computer labs and other equipment and machinery of international standards so that the students could be provided with all learning facilities keeping in view international standards.

The MD also assured his full support for resolving the problems of the institution and teachers.

On this occasion, Principal Sara Khan, and Coordinator Zafar Awan appreciated the contribution of the visiting dignitary to the development of the technical institute and ensuring merit.

