Tanzara Art Gallery To Hold Art Exhibition Titled "Femininity And Temporality"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Tanzara Art Gallery will hold an art exhibition themed "Femininity and temporality" on Feburary 4 that will feature works of renowned Shanghai based, Pakistani artist Irfan Cheema. According to an official, they will be presenting different events including Art exhibition, music,readings,mural paintings, mime, live art, crafts display and various performances.������� ����He said that theme based� paintings will be displayed including crafts work.

� ��He said that�in this exhibition 26 paintings will be displayed which may all be described as beautiful and attributes such as pattern and decoration, nature, sensuality and clarity of colour.

Cheema is known for his timeless still life paintings and he is a classical realistic painter, but his paintings are more than an imitation of what is seen, he added.�����He has the magic of capturing the essence of the vignette that he replicates on canvas.