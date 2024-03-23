Tarar Urges Devotion To Build An Ideal, Strong, Prosperous Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Saturday emphasized the collective efforts to transform Pakistan into an ideal,strong and prosperous nation.
Speaking on Pakistan Day, he urged everyone to channel their efforts towards this common goal.
Highlighting the significance of Pakistan Day, Tarar recalled how the Pakistan Resolution of 1940 laid the foundation for the nation's independence. This resolution, passed during the annual meeting of the All India Muslim League in Lahore, became a pivotal moment in the struggle for a separate homeland for Muslims in the subcontinent.
The minister underscored the historical importance of the Pakistan Resolution, stating that it infused a renewed sense of purpose and unity among Muslims, spurring them to persevere in their quest for independence.
He paid homage to the sacrifices made by leaders like Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, whose vision and determination led to the creation of Pakistan on August 14, 1947.
On Pakistan Day, the information minister urged the nation to commemorate the struggles of its forebearers and commit to upholding their legacy. He reminded Pakistanis of the preciousness of their hard-won independence and urged them to contribute towards making the country stronger and more developed.
Calling for unity, Tarar urged people to set aside their differences and work together as a cohesive nation. He emphasized that Pakistan's progress hinges on the collective efforts of its citizens and encouraged every Pakistani to play their part in advancing the nation's prosperity and well-being.
