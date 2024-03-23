Open Menu

Tarar Urges Devotion To Build An Ideal, Strong, Prosperous Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Tarar urges devotion to build an ideal, strong, prosperous Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Saturday emphasized the collective efforts to transform Pakistan into an ideal,strong and prosperous nation.

Speaking on Pakistan Day, he urged everyone to channel their efforts towards this common goal.

Highlighting the significance of Pakistan Day, Tarar recalled how the Pakistan Resolution of 1940 laid the foundation for the nation's independence. This resolution, passed during the annual meeting of the All India Muslim League in Lahore, became a pivotal moment in the struggle for a separate homeland for Muslims in the subcontinent.

The minister underscored the historical importance of the Pakistan Resolution, stating that it infused a renewed sense of purpose and unity among Muslims, spurring them to persevere in their quest for independence.

He paid homage to the sacrifices made by leaders like Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, whose vision and determination led to the creation of Pakistan on August 14, 1947.

On Pakistan Day, the information minister urged the nation to commemorate the struggles of its forebearers and commit to upholding their legacy. He reminded Pakistanis of the preciousness of their hard-won independence and urged them to contribute towards making the country stronger and more developed.

Calling for unity, Tarar urged people to set aside their differences and work together as a cohesive nation. He emphasized that Pakistan's progress hinges on the collective efforts of its citizens and encouraged every Pakistani to play their part in advancing the nation's prosperity and well-being.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Resolution Information Minister Muhammad Ali Jinnah Pakistan Day Progress Independence August Muslim All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at ..

Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89

1 minute ago
 Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate ..

Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day

7 minutes ago
 No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

13 minutes ago
 Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Av ..

Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

3 hours ago
 PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in nat ..

PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection

14 hours ago
 Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection commi ..

Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee

14 hours ago
 Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in ..

Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas

14 hours ago
 Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

14 hours ago
 Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ..

Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan