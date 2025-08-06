Open Menu

Tariq Fazal Assures Strict Action Against Inflated Prices Of Essential Food Items At Motorway Rest Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Tariq Fazal assures strict action against inflated prices of essential food items at Motorway rest areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Wednesday assured the National Assembly that strict action would be taken against inflated prices of essential food items being charged at motorway rest areas.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice moved by Sahibzada Sibghatullah and others regarding the issue, the minister acknowledged that it was a matter of grave public concern. He said the Ministry of Communications, in coordination with district administrations, was conducting inspections, maintaining price lists, and imposing penalties on violators.

He explained that prices at rest areas were determined by the respective deputy commissioners, while special inspection teams from both the ministry and district administrations were carrying out surprise checks. Penalties ranging from Rs10,000 to Rs100,000 were being imposed on offenders. He said since May 15 to date, 26 fines amounting to Rs1.2 million had been collected.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry assured the House that additional measures would be taken to address the concerns.

He said that a follow-up report on the actions would be presented to the House to help regulate prices.

