Tax Authorities Seal Wine Shop Over PoS Violations
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) The Regional Tax Office here expedited action Point if Dale violators and sealed a wine shop at Daoutpota road area on Sunday.
According to spokesman of RTO-1, the action was carried out under the rule 150 ZEO of Sales Tax Rules 2006 as the invoices issued by the sealed outlet were not integrated with FBR's PoS invoicing system.
Chief Commissioner RTO-1 Dr Faheem Mohammad has stated that PoS violation is threat to economic sustainability.
He said that operations against PoS violations will continue in the administrative domain of RTO-1 in order to ensure implementation over these regulations.
