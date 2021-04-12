Teachers role vital for making youth to meat future challenges: Yawar

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait ul Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was making all out efforts for bringing improvement in the education and health sectors

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait ul Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was making all out efforts for bringing improvement in the education and health sectors.

Addressing a function of handing over regularization letters to contractual teachers in MC High school Attock, for the purpose adequate funds were being allocated.

On this occasion, officers from education department were also present.

Yawar Bokhari said the role of a teacher was highly important in imparting education and making young lot ready for future challenges and responsible citizens.

He emphasized upon the teachers to keep playing their role in this context . He said soon a state-of-the-art university would be established in Attock while a mother and child health care hospital and thalassemia center were also on the cards.

He said the district headquarters hospital Attock was also being upgraded to meet the needs of the indoor and out doors patients.

He said a great deal of doctors and paramedic staff had been inducted across the Punjab to overcome the shortage of staff in the hospitals and health centers while availability of medicines was also being ensured.

He said, schools had been upgraded while provision of missing facilities in schools was also being ensured at the cost of million of rupees.

Yawar Bokhari talking about his own ministry of Social Welfare and Bait ul Maal said reforms were being made to serve the humanity.

He distributed letters of regularization among the teachers and congratulated them and hoped that the teachers after becoming permanent part of the education department would work with devotion and dedication.

Later, in another event, the minister handed over cheques worth Rs5.5 million among the legal heirs of those whose had died a few years ago during a suicide attack at Dhok Gama Attock.