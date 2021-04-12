UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teachers Role Vital For Making Youth To Meat Future Challenges: Yawar

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 08:38 PM

Teachers role vital for making youth to meat future challenges: Yawar

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait ul Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was making all out efforts for bringing improvement in the education and health sectors

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait ul Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was making all out efforts for bringing improvement in the education and health sectors.

Addressing a function of handing over regularization letters to contractual teachers in MC High school Attock, for the purpose adequate funds were being allocated.

On this occasion, officers from education department were also present.

Yawar Bokhari said the role of a teacher was highly important in imparting education and making young lot ready for future challenges and responsible citizens.

He emphasized upon the teachers to keep playing their role in this context . He said soon a state-of-the-art university would be established in Attock while a mother and child health care hospital and thalassemia center were also on the cards.

He said the district headquarters hospital Attock was also being upgraded to meet the needs of the indoor and out doors patients.

He said a great deal of doctors and paramedic staff had been inducted across the Punjab to overcome the shortage of staff in the hospitals and health centers while availability of medicines was also being ensured.

He said, schools had been upgraded while provision of missing facilities in schools was also being ensured at the cost of million of rupees.

Yawar Bokhari talking about his own ministry of Social Welfare and Bait ul Maal said reforms were being made to serve the humanity.

He distributed letters of regularization among the teachers and congratulated them and hoped that the teachers after becoming permanent part of the education department would work with devotion and dedication.

Later, in another event, the minister handed over cheques worth Rs5.5 million among the legal heirs of those whose had died a few years ago during a suicide attack at Dhok Gama Attock.

Related Topics

Pakistan Suicide Attack Shortage Education Punjab Died Young Attock Event All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

CDWP clears two projects of Rs 93.28 bn

3 minutes ago

35 criminals nabbed in Multan

3 minutes ago

Hammad for curtailing profiteering, hoarding throu ..

3 minutes ago

CTP devise plan to maintain traffic flow during Ra ..

3 minutes ago

European stocks steady ahead of earnings season

5 minutes ago

Polio campaign to be made successful by public coo ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.