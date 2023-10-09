Technical education must be focused to deal with economic crisis: KP TEVTA MD

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Managing Director (MD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Engineer Abdul Ghafar Khan has stressed the need of focusing technical education by the youth in order to deal with the economic crisis being faced by the country.

He stated this during a Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) signing ceremony among Dera Ismail Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), Gomal University and other institutions of technical education held here at Government Technical and Vocational Center for Boys, D.I.Khan. The ceremony was also attended by representatives of DCCI Farrukh Jameel and Muhammad Yasin Khan, GTVC (Boys) Principal Muhammad Ijaz Khan, Principal of GCT Faridullah Khan, Principal of GTVC (Women) Madam Bela, Principal of GPI (Women) Sara Khan, GPI (Women) Placement Officer Zafar Awan and other teachers and officials associated with industrial institutions.

The KP TEVTA MD said the economic crisis was the major issue being faced by the country and the young generation should be focused on technical education.

Keeping in view the requirements of this technical era, modern machinery and equipment were being provided to the training institutes so that the students could become productive citizens under the supervision of expert teachers, he mentioned.

Abdul Ghaffar Khan said the provincial government was making efforts for the promotion of technical education despite its limited resources. In this regard, he said, KP TEVTA has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with the heads of all chambers of commerce and industries in the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so that the students could be provided with job opportunities after the provision of technical training as per modern age to them.

The skilled Pakistani youth abroad was one of the major sources to run the national economy.

Addressing the ceremony, other speakers also stressed the need to provide technical skills to the youth along with the degrees. They said the skilled youth would not only strengthen the national economy but also pave the way for development for other youth. They emphasized the importance of reducing the gap between education and industry, saying, it would resolve the problem of unemployment. They said the KP-TEVTA was fully committed to producing competent technical manpower which would reduce unemployment and promote economic growth.