Ten Drug Peddlers Including Three Women Netted, Over 13 Kg Of Hashish Seized
Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2025 | 09:50 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Police on Saturday launched massive swoop against the drug peddling mafia across the Attock district in which dens of these drug peddling mafia were raided and arrested ten of them including three female working for intercity racket of narcotics supply besides seized over 10 kilograms of contrabands from them, police spokesman said.
The police spokesman said that during the crackdown, Pindigheb police busted the network of three women drug suppliers and recovered contraband from their possession. The spokesman said that 1.80 kilogram hasish was recovered from Rabia Bibi, 1.86 kilograms of hashish from Imtiaz Bibi while 1.40 kilogram hashish was recovered from Taj Bibi, The Jand recovered seized 2.
99 kilogram of hashish from Khawar Amin and Muhammad Waryam. While Attock city Police Station seized 1.42 kilogram of hashish from Saleem Shah, New Airport Police Station seized 1.45 kilogram of hashish from Zeeshan Khan son of Zahir Shah while Fatehjang Police Station seized 1.40 kilogram of hashish from Sohbat Khan.
Meanwhile, Hassanabdal Police recovered 0.52 kilogram of hashish from Ehsanullah and the Rango Police recovered 0.60 kilogram of hashish from Jamshed Akhtar. Separate cases were registered against the suspects under control of narcotics act and police launched further investigation.
