The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 206,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 206,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 212,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam had already attained its maximum conservation level of 1550 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 126,700 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1222.

80 feet, which was 182.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 15,600 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 144,100, 155,600 and 63,200 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 19,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 16,900 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 12.183 million acre feet.