Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2023 | 06:22 PM

The Lahore High Court's(LHC)Rawalpindi bench on Monday ordered the de-sealing of Lal Havelli, which had been closed down by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB)in the early morning

LHC Justice Waqas Rauf Mirza, while hearing an application filed by the former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, ordered the de-sealing of Lal haveli, which belonged to the Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

The court asked the ETPB to decide the rest of the property land after hearing the petitioner within 15 days.

Earlier in the day, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed applied before the Lahore High Court's (LHC) Rawalpindi bench after the ETPB had sealed four shops on Haveli's ground floor and residential part of the building.

