UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Those Who Misuse Quota System Must Be Penalized: Law Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:21 PM

Those who misuse quota system must be penalized: Law Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem on Thursday said that those who misuse quota system and acquire fake domiciles must be penalized as the practice needs to be discouraged.

He expressed these views while chairing the preliminary meeting regarding amendment in Article 27(1) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice, Barrister Maleeka Bukhari, Advisor to Prime Minister for Institutional Reforms & Austerity Dr.

Ishrat Hussain and Secretary Establishment, Dr. Ijaz Munir.

The Committee agreed to seek the opinion of Attorney General of Pakistan on the issue of amending Article 27.

The Committee to formulate proposals regarding amendment in Article 27(1) of the Constitution was constituted by the Prime Minister on April 22, 2020 to look into the pros and cons of amending Article 27.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister April 2020

Recent Stories

First flight from Bahrain arrives in Abu Dhabi mar ..

8 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai to host FIDE World Chess Champions ..

8 minutes ago

DEWA social outreach campaign on accessible servic ..

8 minutes ago

Virgin Hyperloop unveils passenger experience visi ..

38 minutes ago

MoCCAE explores leveraging innovation to implement ..

38 minutes ago

Hussain Nawaz takes jibe at Imran Khan over TI’s ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.