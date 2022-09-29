Three bids to smuggle wheat flour foiled; 431 bags confiscated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Thursday foiled three bids to smuggle wheat flour besides seizing 431 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad and Taxila police confiscated three vehicles loaded with wheat flour.

He informed that police arrested three drivers namely Gul Zameen, Qamar and Farhad for violating the ban on illegal transportation of wheat and flour.

He said that the authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling.