Three brick kilns sealed in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) sealed three brick kilns for causing pollution here on Saturday.

According to the EPD spokesman, a team of EPD conducted raids at various areas of the district and foundthree kilns were being run without zigzag technology at their kilns.

The team sealed the kilns and registered cases against owners Asad Khan, Zulfiqar Ahmed and Muhammad Arslan.