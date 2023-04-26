Three-day CEC meeting of JUI-F begins

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :A three-day emergency meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of JUI-F has started with central Ameer, Maulana Fazalur Rahman in the chair, said a spokesman of the party here on Wednesday.

Those who are attending the meeting include Federal Minister Maulana Asad Mahmood, Akram Khan Durrani, Maulana Amjad Khan, Aslam Ghauri, Maulana Salahuddin MNA, Senator Atta-ur-Rehman, Maulana Abdul Rasheed, Senator Kamran Murtaza, Maulana Atta-ul-Haq Darwaish, Maulana Safiullah, Maulana Ijaz Shinwari, Sahibzada Khalil Ahmad, Abdurazaq, Abid Lakho, Abdul Qayyum Balijvi, Mufti Rozi Khan and Ghulam Qadir.

The meeting will continue for a period of three to four days and will take crucial decisions regarding the prevailing national political situation.

The meeting offered special prayers for the eternal peace of late federal Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor.