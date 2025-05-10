Three including two women drown in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Three persons including two female were drowned in three different incidents in various parts of Attock on Saturday, sources said.

In the first incident, a woman identified as Mumtaz Bibi drowned in Jabbi mini dam located near Dhoke Hafizabad. Later local volunteers retrieved her body and handed over to family for burial.

Separately a seminary student drowned in a water channel at Neeka Bridge in the limits of Bhattar Police station. Sources said that the student came to village for collection of wheat donation from local farmer for his seminary and went for bathing to beat the heat where he drowned.

Meanwhile, a teenage girl drowned in river Indus near Attock Khurd Bridge in the limits of Attock Police station. Sources said that the girl came to river for picnicking where she went for bathing but drowned. Her body was not recovered till filing this news report.