Three Including Two Women Drown In Attock
Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2025 | 09:10 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Three persons including two female were drowned in three different incidents in various parts of Attock on Saturday, sources said.
In the first incident, a woman identified as Mumtaz Bibi drowned in Jabbi mini dam located near Dhoke Hafizabad. Later local volunteers retrieved her body and handed over to family for burial.
Separately a seminary student drowned in a water channel at Neeka Bridge in the limits of Bhattar Police station. Sources said that the student came to village for collection of wheat donation from local farmer for his seminary and went for bathing to beat the heat where he drowned.
Meanwhile, a teenage girl drowned in river Indus near Attock Khurd Bridge in the limits of Attock Police station. Sources said that the girl came to river for picnicking where she went for bathing but drowned. Her body was not recovered till filing this news report.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, India DGMOs hold first round of talks, agree to uphold ceasefire
Global Sikh community stands with Pakistan: Minister Arora
One held for electricity theft
RPO, DPO visit CMH Hospital
Rawalpindi Women’s University (RWU) hosts training program
Govt considering Joint Venture for Roosevelt Hotel in New York: Minister for Def ..
CM Maryam vows to uplift nursing sector across Punjab
Grand rally held in Upper Kohistan to celebrate success of operation "Bunyan-al- ..
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews health, population matters; ap ..
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..
Athapaththu fined for breaching ICC code of conduct
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, India DGMOs hold first round of talks, agree to uphold ceasefire18 minutes ago
-
Global Sikh community stands with Pakistan: Minister Arora41 minutes ago
-
One held for electricity theft41 minutes ago
-
NA unanimously passes resolution commending armed forces for defending country’s territorial integ ..41 minutes ago
-
RPO, DPO visit CMH Hospital41 minutes ago
-
Govt considering Joint Venture for Roosevelt Hotel in New York: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhamma ..50 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam vows to uplift nursing sector across Punjab50 minutes ago
-
Grand rally held in Upper Kohistan to celebrate success of operation "Bunyan-al- Mursous"50 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews health, population matters; approves major reforms ..50 minutes ago
-
Ramesh Raja posted as Member (South Zone) NHA Karachi1 hour ago
-
Pakistan always desires peace; not to accept any violation of its sovereignty: PM1 hour ago
-
Four injured after LPG cylinder leakage2 hours ago