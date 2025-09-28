Open Menu

Three Killed, 15 Injured In Mansehra Van Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2025 | 09:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) At least three people were killed and 15 others injured when a passenger van plunged into a trench in Mansehra on Sunday.

According to a private news channel, rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, where several were reported to be in critical condition.

An investigation has been launched.

