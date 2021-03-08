Three killed in separate accidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Three persons were killed, while several others sustained injuries in separate road accidents in and around Kasur city.

Police said here on Monday that a speeding passenger bus heading Lahore from Multan collided with a loader at Habibabad bypass, near Saddar Pattoki. As a result, Ghulam Rasool (guard) and Tasawwur (conductor) suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

Passengers-- Jaffar, Zahid, Amanat, Arshad, Rehana and others sustained injuries.

Rescue-1122 reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to THQ hospital,Pattoki.

In another accident, Ijaz Ahmed was travelling by van when a bus hit the vehicle near Fatah Dhaya area,tehsil Phoolnagar. Severely injured Ijaz died on the spot. Rescue-1122 shifted the body to THQ hospital, Chunian.

Concerned police started investigation.