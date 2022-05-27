UrduPoint.com

Three More Diagnosed With Coronavirus In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Three more diagnosed with coronavirus in Rawalpindi

Three more coronavirus cases had been reported during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,611

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Three more coronavirus cases had been reported during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,611.

According to new data issued by the District Health Authority here Friday, the total infected cases included 43,105 from Rawalpindi and 3,506 from other districts.

Two had arrived from Potohar town and one from Rawal town area among the new cases.

"Presently, 36 confirmed patients were quarantined at homes and no one at health faculties", the report added. The report further said that 6,876,366 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the coronavirus across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 902 samples were collected, out of which 899 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.33 per cent.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ex-SSP Mufakhar awarded life term in Tatla murder ..

Ex-SSP Mufakhar awarded life term in Tatla murder case

2 minutes ago
 Russian Official Says 10 US Projects Worked With P ..

Russian Official Says 10 US Projects Worked With Pathogens of Infections in Ukra ..

2 minutes ago
 COAS expresses grief over Ali Raza Sadpara's demis ..

COAS expresses grief over Ali Raza Sadpara's demise

2 minutes ago
 Land dispute claims life, two injured

Land dispute claims life, two injured

2 minutes ago
 Punjab ombudsman launches mobile app

Punjab ombudsman launches mobile app

4 minutes ago
 Turkish Diplomat Says Astana Talks Will Promote Po ..

Turkish Diplomat Says Astana Talks Will Promote Political Process, Ceasefire in ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.