Three more diagnosed with coronavirus in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Three more coronavirus cases had been reported during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,611.

According to new data issued by the District Health Authority here Friday, the total infected cases included 43,105 from Rawalpindi and 3,506 from other districts.

Two had arrived from Potohar town and one from Rawal town area among the new cases.

"Presently, 36 confirmed patients were quarantined at homes and no one at health faculties", the report added. The report further said that 6,876,366 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the coronavirus across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 902 samples were collected, out of which 899 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.33 per cent.