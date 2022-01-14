UrduPoint.com

Three Sanitizing Gates Installed In Peshawar At The Cost Of Rs 524,022: PA Told

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2022 | 06:33 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was informed on Friday that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had installed three sanitizing gates in Peshawar city at a cost of Rs 524022 in the wake of outbreak of corona pandemic

To a question of Naeema Kishwar of Jamiat during the question hours, Minister for Law Fazal Shakoor told the House that inactive walk-through gates at Civil Secretariat, hospitals, Rescue headquarters and government offices would soon be fixed.

In a written reply, the Civil Secretariat informed that installation of a sanitizer walk through gate at the entrance of Chief Minister House would cost Rs 106,920. Similarly, Rs 305,000 incurred on installation of walk through gate at Rescue 1122 headquarters' gate while the third gate was installed at entrance of PDMA office at the cost of Rs 112,102.

