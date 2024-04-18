Open Menu

Time To Turn A New Page: President Calls For Meaningful Dialogue, Political Reconciliation To End Polarisation, Overcome Challenges

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2024 | 06:12 PM

Time to turn a new page: President calls for meaningful dialogue, political reconciliation to end polarisation, overcome challenges

President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday, stressing for turning a new page and making a fresh start, called for a meaningful dialogue, parliamentary consensus and fostering an atmosphere of mutual respect and political reconciliation to do away with the polarisation and overcome the challenges pervading the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday, stressing for turning a new page and making a fresh start, called for a meaningful dialogue, parliamentary consensus and fostering an atmosphere of mutual respect and political reconciliation to do away with the polarisation and overcome the challenges pervading the country.

"In my considered view, it is time to turn a new page... The challenges we face are not impossible to overcome. They just require the fundamentals of a meaningful dialogue and parliamentary consensus... We can effectively tackle our challenges and foster an atmosphere of mutual respect and political reconciliation," the president said addressing the Joint Session of the Parliament.

Chaired by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the joint sitting was attended by members of the National Assembly and Senate, while in the galleries were provincial chief ministers and legislators, diplomats, and representatives from political parties.

The president's address was in pursuance of Article 56 (3) of the Constitution which marked the beginning of the first parliamentary year, following the general elections.

The address encompassed major national and international matters, and challenges from economy, poverty, social welfare, women empowerment and foreign policy to Kashmir and Palestine as well as climate change.

He said having given away his powers to the Parliament, his role was as a unifying symbol of a joint robust federation, where all people and provinces should be treated as equal before the law.

As a new beginning, he said, the country needed to build its strengths by investing in people, focusing on public needs, and harnessing its resources to create pathways to inclusive growth.

"We have little time to waste. The country needs us to move on from the polarisation so common now to contemporary politics," he remarked and sought the role of two Houses of the Parliament in rebuilding public confidence in the parliamentary process.

Calling for resetting the political atmosphere with "more light than heat", he emphasised reforms to promote good governance and turn challenges into opportunities.

\More

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Senate Palestine Parliament Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Women All From

Recent Stories

President emphasizes need for fostering atmosphere ..

President emphasizes need for fostering atmosphere of political reconciliation

18 minutes ago
 Ombudsman Punjab provides Rs13.6mln relief to 13.6 ..

Ombudsman Punjab provides Rs13.6mln relief to 13.6 plaintiffs

21 minutes ago
 DC calls for intensive anti-polio drive in ICT

DC calls for intensive anti-polio drive in ICT

42 minutes ago
 Arsenal paid for 'big mistake' in Bayern defeat: A ..

Arsenal paid for 'big mistake' in Bayern defeat: Arteta

43 minutes ago
 Progress of development schemes reviewed

Progress of development schemes reviewed

42 minutes ago
 Pak Italian Modern Centre (PIBC) Executive Directo ..

Pak Italian Modern Centre (PIBC) Executive Director, Dr Naveed Akhtar resigns

42 minutes ago
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to holds reception in hounour of ..

Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to holds reception in hounour of Naseer Mirza

42 minutes ago
 Four govt officials killed in DI Khan firing incid ..

Four govt officials killed in DI Khan firing incident

42 minutes ago
 Local admin imposes section 144 in Abbottabad

Local admin imposes section 144 in Abbottabad

42 minutes ago
 Ukraine calls for energy savings amid Russian stri ..

Ukraine calls for energy savings amid Russian strikes

57 minutes ago
 Matthews leads West Indies women to convincing vic ..

Matthews leads West Indies women to convincing victory over Pakistan in series o ..

57 minutes ago
 Israel bombs Gaza as Middle East tense after Irani ..

Israel bombs Gaza as Middle East tense after Iranian attack

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan