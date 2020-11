(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2020) Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Chief Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi passed away in Lahore.

He was ill for last many days.

