TMA Refuses To Provide Fuel For Anti-dengue Spray In Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Tehsil Administration Abbottabad (TMA) on Monday refused to provide diesel for anti Dengue spray. Dengue-hit areas could not be sprayed while the number of patients reached 165 in Abbottabad

105 dengue fever patients were admitted to Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) and according to the health department, around sixty patients are under treatment in other hospitals.

Interestingly, there is no record of the patients who have been admitted to private hospitals or got testing facilities from private laboratories. The health department is only spraying in the offices and residential areas in the villages, but there is no fuel for the affected areas.

During a meeting Tehsil Chairman Abbottabad, Sardar Shuja Nabi had promised to spray and provide petrol but neither the TMA has sprayed nor petrol has been provided.

According to the health department Abbottabad, the total number of Dengue Positive Cases in District Abbottabad was 165 where 11 new patients were under treatment in ATH,40 in DHQ, 13 in Type D Havelian and one in RHC Sherwan.

The total number of suspected cases in district Abbottabad were 303 while the total negative cases in ATH were 130, in DHQ 155, and in Women and Children Hospital (WCH) 18. Today 7 new patients were admitted to DHQ, Havelian 1, Pind kargu Khan 1, Dhamtore1, Jhangi 1 while 3 dengue patients were out of district 3.

