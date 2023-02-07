Top Pakistani academicians visit London to attend Pak-UK EG Program

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :A 29-member delegation, headed by Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed and comprising prominent academicians from Pakistani and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) universities, has reached London to participate in the Leadership Development Study programme of the Pak-UK Education Gateway programme.

The programme being organized by British Council Pakistan in collaboration with HEC is aimed at preparing academics and administrators for the future by building their capacity in governance, academics and research. Another objective of the visit is to learn from the rich experiences of the British higher education system and the long history of the successes achieved by the universities in the UK, said a media release by the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) here on Tuesday.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK), Prof Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi is also part of the delegation that will spend over a week visiting various universities of the UK, interacting with education leaders, and policymakers and meeting with senior staff of apex bodies overseeing and regulating the institutions of higher education.

On arrival in London, Vice Chancellor Dr Abbasi and other members of the delegation attended an introductory session of the event where Chairman HEC Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed apprised the participants about the prime objectives of the leadership development program, a component of Pak-UK Education Gateway followed by a session on "Adding Value Through Good Governance and Putting Strategy Into Practice" conducted by David J Lock, a consultant of UK higher education.

John Rushforth, Secretary, Committee of University Chairs, UK also delivered a session on Effective Governance in Higher Education that followed an interactive session and a visit to the Queen Mary University of London where delegates met with senior faculty and administrators of the university.

Later, a dinner was hosted by Pakistan's High Commissioner in London, HE Moazzam Ahmed Khan in honour of the members of the delegation.

During the event Vice Chancellor UAJK, Prof. Dr Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi discussed the state of higher education in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and highlighted the problems being faced by this sector.

It is worth mentioning that the Pak-UK Education Gateway Program was launched three years ago as an important step towards the development of the higher education sector in Pakistan. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and traveling restrictions, no face-to-face meeting could be held, however, it continued virtually during the pandemic and the close interaction of all partners in Pakistan and the UK resulted in the achievement of several milestones and key objectives even during the times of lockdown.

Those visiting the UK included Awais Ahmad Advisor (QA & GE) HEC, Engr. Muhammad Raza Chohan Advisor (Acad, Curriculum & NAHE) HEC, Prof Dr Shahid Munir Chairman Punjab HEC, Dr S.M. Tariq Rafi Chairman Sindh HEC, Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas, Lt. Gen Wasim Alamgir Vice Chancellor National University of Medical Sciences, Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad Vice Chancellor University of Turbat, Prof. Dr. Sardar Khan Vice Chancellor Kohat University of Science and Technology, Prof. Dr. Anila kamal Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Women University Rawalpindi, Prof. Dr. Habib Bukhari Vice Chancellor Kohsar University Murree, Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Lahore, Prof Dr. Asif Ali Khan Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Shareef, University of Agriculture Multan, Prof Dr. Amjad Siraj Memon Vice Chancellor Jinnah Sindh Medical University Karachi, Prof. Dr. Amanat Ali Jalbani Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad Nawabshah, Prof. Dr. Safia Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Suleman Tahir Vice Chancellor Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering & Information, Technology, Rahim Yar Khan, Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq Rector Bahria University, Prof. Dr. Ghazala Yasmeen Vice Chancellor Women University Mardan, Lt.Gen Moazzam Ejaz Rector NUTECH, and other officials of British Council and HEC.