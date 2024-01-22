Tough Competition Expected In NA-44 As Political Heavyweights Lined Up
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2024 | 05:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) A tough competition is being expected on NA-44 (DI Khan-I) constituency in the upcoming general elections scheduled to be held on February 08, 2024.
Among total 23 candidates, three heavyweights of national politics including Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi and former Federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur also thrown their hats into the ring for the elections on this constituency.
The electoral battleground comprised areas including Tehsil Paharpur, Tehsil Dera Ismail Khan, Cantt, Shorkot, Chehkan, Katla Syedaan and others. This constituency, consisting 57 village and 129 neighborhood councils, has about 772267 population and a total 391882 registered voters including 208481 males and 183401 females.
For polling, as many as 358 polling stations including 126 for men, 115 for women and 117 combined were being established in this constituency.
While, a total of 1172 polling booths were being established including 635 male and 537 female.
The political candidates running their electoral campaigns at designated places with making attractive slogans to catch the attention of voters.
It worth to mention here that in the previous elections, Ali Amin Gandapur had defeated Maulana Fazlur Rehman with a huge margin in general election-2018 on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket. However, Gandapur is now contesting election as an independent candidate.
Some of the major issues being faced by the citizens of this constituency included power loadshedding, lack of proper health facilities, unavailability clean drinking water, poor cleanliness and sewerage system, poor road infrastructure in the city and others.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman
Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..
Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..
Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Father murders son over political argument in Peshawar2 minutes ago
-
LRH carries out free cornea transplant of 20 patients in two months12 minutes ago
-
Police crackdown against underage drivers continues, 53 FIRs lodged12 minutes ago
-
Woman, daughter killed; two injured in accident12 minutes ago
-
MQM-P organises election rally at Bagh-i-Jinnah22 minutes ago
-
Three members dacoit gang busted22 minutes ago
-
Pak envoy to Australia meets Squadron Leader RAAF (retd)32 minutes ago
-
Sial for strict action against violations of ECP code of conduct32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosque40 minutes ago
-
Pakistan slams construction of ‘Ram Temple’ on Babri Mosque’s site42 minutes ago
-
Five gamblers arrested42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday46 minutes ago