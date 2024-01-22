Open Menu

Tough Competition Expected In NA-44 As Political Heavyweights Lined Up

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Tough competition expected in NA-44 as political heavyweights lined up

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) A tough competition is being expected on NA-44 (DI Khan-I) constituency in the upcoming general elections scheduled to be held on February 08, 2024.

Among total 23 candidates, three heavyweights of national politics including Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi and former Federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur also thrown their hats into the ring for the elections on this constituency.

The electoral battleground comprised areas including Tehsil Paharpur, Tehsil Dera Ismail Khan, Cantt, Shorkot, Chehkan, Katla Syedaan and others. This constituency, consisting 57 village and 129 neighborhood councils, has about 772267 population and a total 391882 registered voters including 208481 males and 183401 females.

For polling, as many as 358 polling stations including 126 for men, 115 for women and 117 combined were being established in this constituency.

While, a total of 1172 polling booths were being established including 635 male and 537 female.

The political candidates running their electoral campaigns at designated places with making attractive slogans to catch the attention of voters.

It worth to mention here that in the previous elections, Ali Amin Gandapur had defeated Maulana Fazlur Rehman with a huge margin in general election-2018 on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket. However, Gandapur is now contesting election as an independent candidate.

Some of the major issues being faced by the citizens of this constituency included power loadshedding, lack of proper health facilities, unavailability clean drinking water, poor cleanliness and sewerage system, poor road infrastructure in the city and others.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor Water Road Male Dera Ismail Khan Faisal Karim Kundi February Women Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited NA-44

Recent Stories

Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on ..

Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday ..

Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday

46 minutes ago
 Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO: ..

Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR

3 hours ago
 realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Qual ..

Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..

3 hours ago
 Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punja ..

Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..

3 hours ago
Investigation into malicious campaign against judi ..

Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi

3 hours ago
 Extended break expected for schools around general ..

Extended break expected for schools around general elections

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality adva ..

Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors

5 hours ago
 Numerous educational institutions shut down in Isl ..

Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan