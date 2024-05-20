Tourism Policy Forum Organizes Program In Korea To Promote Health Tourism
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 06:59 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) A high-level Tourism Policy Forum (TPF) organized a program at Busan City of Korea under the flagship program of Korean government, and Korean partnership initiative for sustainable Tourism-2024 (KOPIST).
A three member delegation from Pakistan comprising Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Aftab Rana as a head of the delegation, GM KP Tourism Authority Omair Khattak and Manager TIC Mukhtar Ali participated in the event, said a press release issued here on Monday.
A three week training was also part of this program where two delegates from each partner country participated to learn the concepts of "sustainable tourism" and developed an action plan to implement the best practices of sustainable tourism.
A competition to develop the best action plan was also part of the longer training where teams of Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kirgizstan, Uzbekistan, Uganda, Cook Island, Indonesia participated.
Pakistan team developed a project for the promotion of community-based tourism in 'Kalash Valley' and got the second position in this competition.
MD PTDC highly appreciated the efforts of Pakistani team members and congratulated them on getting award of second best team in this training.
