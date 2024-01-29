Open Menu

Tourists Advised To Use Precautionary Measures During Hilly Area's Visit

Published January 29, 2024

Tourists are advised to use precautionary measures and follow the safety guidelines during thronging to hilly areas to save themselves from miseries and inconvenience to make their journey wonderful, amazing and memorable

Talking to APP, the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) official said that despite of cold weather, a large number of tourists are visiting marvellous and popular tourist destinations such as Malam Jabba, Kalam, Naran, Kaghan, Swat, Murree, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said that numerous people have planned to visit these areas with their families to enjoy the picturesque beauty of hilly areas amid snowfall.

He urged the tourists to wear appropriate outdoor clothing including preferably a wind-resistant coat or jacket, warm clothing, and inner layers of light and waterproof boots.

The official said the AJK tourism department has already constituted welcome receptions, helplines and information centres at all entry and exit points to facilitate domestic visitors and foreign tourists.

