UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traders Express Concern Over Encroachment, Traffic Blockade In Multan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 11:15 PM

Traders express concern over encroachment, traffic blockade in Multan

Tanzeem Tajran Pakistan has expressed concern over the encroachment which are causing traffic blockade and hurting business activities in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Tanzeem Tajran Pakistan has expressed concern over the encroachment which are causing traffic blockade and hurting business activities in the city.

Chairing a meeting of traders here on Wednesday, Tanzeem Tajran Pakistan Chairman Khawaja Suleman Siddiqui said the district administration had failed to take stringent action against the encroachers.

He observed that the traders were worried over the rising encroachment and traffic issues in bazaars.

He stated that many illegal parking stands were located at different bazaars, demanding the district administration to take notice of the situation and launch a crackdown against encroachment mafia at bazaars including Hussain Agahi, Khuni Burj, Pak Gate, Clock Tower Chowk, Chowk Shah Abbas, Surij Kund road, Dehli gate, Double Phatik and some others, on daily basis.

On this occasion, traders namely Shiekh Akram, Shiekh Javed Akhtar, Nadeem Qureshi, Zeeshan Qureshi, Idrees Butt and many others were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Road Traffic

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives Turkish Ambassador

3 minutes ago

NH&MA Peshawar-office sealed for delay in paymets

11 minutes ago

Stable outlook reflects world's confidence in Pak ..

1 hour ago

Russia's Energy Giant Novatek Says Opened Its Firs ..

2 minutes ago

Service sector can create job, alleviate poverty: ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly refers four bills to Committees, ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.