Traders express concern over encroachment, traffic blockade in Multan

Tanzeem Tajran Pakistan has expressed concern over the encroachment which are causing traffic blockade and hurting business activities in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Tanzeem Tajran Pakistan has expressed concern over the encroachment which are causing traffic blockade and hurting business activities in the city.

Chairing a meeting of traders here on Wednesday, Tanzeem Tajran Pakistan Chairman Khawaja Suleman Siddiqui said the district administration had failed to take stringent action against the encroachers.

He observed that the traders were worried over the rising encroachment and traffic issues in bazaars.

He stated that many illegal parking stands were located at different bazaars, demanding the district administration to take notice of the situation and launch a crackdown against encroachment mafia at bazaars including Hussain Agahi, Khuni Burj, Pak Gate, Clock Tower Chowk, Chowk Shah Abbas, Surij Kund road, Dehli gate, Double Phatik and some others, on daily basis.

On this occasion, traders namely Shiekh Akram, Shiekh Javed Akhtar, Nadeem Qureshi, Zeeshan Qureshi, Idrees Butt and many others were also present.