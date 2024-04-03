Traditional Sargodha spring festival on the cards

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The traditional spring festival in Sargodha is set to commence in this month, and final schedule in this record will be announced in a few days.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif will also be invited to attend the concluding ceremony. It was stated by Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti in a meeting, chaired by him on Wednesday. Members of the Provincial Assembly including Sardar Asim Sher Maiken and Safdar Sahi, Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali, DPO, Chief Officer District Council, and Divisional Sports Officer along with other officers attended the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting that the spring festival activities will be held at Mela Mandi ground, featuring traditional sports such as wrestling, kabaddi and tent pegging among others.

Additionally, music, circus, food stalls and other colorful programs will be part of the spring festival.

The commissioner instructed the DPO and DC along with other relevant officers, to finalise the arrangements for the colorful event within two days to put in the meeting scheduled for April 5. He stated that after Lahore's horse and cattle show, the Sargodha Spring Festival is Punjab's second major event, where people from all over the country participate to showcase their talents and provide ample entertainment to the public.

The commissioner emphasized that all departments must work as a team to organise the spring festival activities in a comprehensive manner. He also directed to expedite all arrangements in time with befitting manner.