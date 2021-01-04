Tragic incidents of Mach, Islamabad echo in Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The tragic incidents of massacre of 11 coal miners in Mach (Balochistan) and killing of a student Osama Nadeem Satti during the police action in Islamabad echoed in the Senate on Monday.

Speaking on a point of order, Pakistan Peoples Party's Sherry Rehman said innocent people of the Hazara community were being targeted in Balochistan. About 11 innocent persons of the community were brutally murdered in Mach on Sunday, who had not yet been buried.

The government should take steps for the protection and security of the Hazara community, she added.

Responding to the point of order, Leader of the House Dr Shahzad Waseem said it was a tragic incident and the government was cognizant of its responsibility.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while strongly condemning the incident, directed the interior minister to visit Mach, he added.

The colliers' massacre would be investigated from all angles and the culprits involved in the heinous act would be taken to task, he vowed.

Dr Shahzad said the country had witnessed surge in terrorist incidents in the last few days. There were reports of regrouping of anti-state elements. Their designs of all such elements and their supporters would be foiled, he added.

Kabeer Muhammad Shahi of National Party and Usman Kakar of Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party also condemned the killing of innocent coal miners.

They said some 1,500 to 2,000 people of the Hazara community had been killed so far since 2002, as the government had failed to provide them security.

Javed Abbasi of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz said an innocent student was killed by police in the Federal Capital, and called for an independent investigation into the tragic incident.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan said all the police officials involved in the killing of the student had already been arrested, besides registering of a murder case against them.

He said a judicial inquiry had been ordered into the incident. A joint investigation team was also formed to probe the killing.

Regarding Mach incident, the Advisor said the Interior Minister was going to Balcohistan to meet the bereaved families.

Dr Jamal Jahanzeb, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Manzoor Kakar also condemned the tragic incidents and demanded pragmatic measures to stop re-occurrence of such incidents.

Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla suggested that a committee comprising few senators should visit Mach and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.