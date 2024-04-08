Train Hits Dumper Near Gojra
Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2024 | 12:20 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) An incident took place near Gojra as the Rahman Baba Express collided with a dumper at an unmanned level crossing.
The train, en route from Peshawar to Karachi, was thrown into chaos as the collision occurred between Gojra and Paka-Aana stations.
According to PR sources on Sunday night , the train's driver and assistant driver sustained injuries, and the engine suffered severe damage in the collision. The engine derailed upon impact, prompting swift relief operations by railway authorities.
Fortunately, initial reports indicate that all passengers aboard the train are safe. The cause of the collision is under investigation as authorities work to restore normalcy to the affected area.
