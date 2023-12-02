Training session for guide constables held at police lines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) A training session was organized for guide constables posted in police stations at Police Lines here on Saturday under the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana.

SSP Investigation Multan Rana Muhammad Ashraf and SP Cantt division Rana Arslan Zahid briefed the guide constables about their responsibilities.

SSP Investigation directed the cops to provide complete guidance to the citizens coming to the police stations and treat them politely and get their issues resolved from the concerned forum by guiding them as per SOPs.

The in-charge front desk informed all the participants about the Punjab Police Citizen Feedback System.

It was told about the QR code given on all the departmental papers of the Punjab police as citizens could give their feedback regarding the quality of police services directly through the QR code.

The feedback system was being monitored round the clock by the police to provide relief to the public.

Issues will be addressed while improving quality in light of feedback received from citizens.

Furthermore, all guide constables were also briefed on creating and using Facebook, Tik Tok and X accounts.