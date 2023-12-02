Open Menu

Training Session For Guide Constables Held At Police Lines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Training session for guide constables held at police lines

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) A training session was organized for guide constables posted in police stations at Police Lines here on Saturday under the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana.

SSP Investigation Multan Rana Muhammad Ashraf and SP Cantt division Rana Arslan Zahid briefed the guide constables about their responsibilities.

SSP Investigation directed the cops to provide complete guidance to the citizens coming to the police stations and treat them politely and get their issues resolved from the concerned forum by guiding them as per SOPs.

The in-charge front desk informed all the participants about the Punjab Police Citizen Feedback System.

It was told about the QR code given on all the departmental papers of the Punjab police as citizens could give their feedback regarding the quality of police services directly through the QR code.

The feedback system was being monitored round the clock by the police to provide relief to the public.

Issues will be addressed while improving quality in light of feedback received from citizens.

Furthermore, all guide constables were also briefed on creating and using Facebook, Tik Tok and X accounts.

Related Topics

Multan Police Punjab Facebook Arslan Guide All From

Recent Stories

vivo V29 5G or Samsung Galaxy A54 — Which One Sh ..

Vivo V29 5G or Samsung Galaxy A54 — Which One Should You Buy?

23 minutes ago

Realme C53: The New Champion is a Design Triumph – Embracing Elegance and Cham ..

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan and New Zealand women T20I series commenc ..

Pakistan and New Zealand women T20I series commences tomorrow

1 hour ago
 PML-N asks ECP to take notice of PTI’s intra-par ..

PML-N asks ECP to take notice of PTI’s intra-party elections

2 hours ago
 COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, soverei ..

COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, sovereignty of Pakistan against all t ..

2 hours ago
 Developing countries must be provided with finance ..

Developing countries must be provided with finances, technology to deal with cli ..

2 hours ago
Barrister Gohar Khan becomes new PTI chairman

Barrister Gohar Khan becomes new PTI chairman

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

17 hours ago
 Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinc ..

Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinch T20 series

17 hours ago
 PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says S ..

PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says Sharmila Farooqi

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan