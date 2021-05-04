Transport sector in KP suffer with passengers conspicuous by absence amid COVID-19 restrictions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The spike in cases of coronavirus during recent days in Khyber Pakthunkhwa has adversely affected transport related business in the province after most people including employees of public and private sectors were restricted to homes to avoid possible contraction of fatal infection

The third wave of COVID-19 which was declared more lethal than the earlier ones has made negative effects on business of transport including buses, flying-coaches, wagons, taxis and rickshaws in Peshawar whose drivers are waiting on roads for passengers under the glaring sun for whole-day long.

On Tuesday, the passengers' vehicles at various bus stops including Hasthnagri, Firdus, Cantonment, Tehkal, University of Peshawar, Islamia College Peshawar University, BISE and Hayatabad were giving deserted look and passengers were conspicuous by their absence.

The transport being the one of the main business of people of KP has to suffer more during afternoon even on busy GT and University Roads. Such hard situation added to frustration among drivers leading them to exchange heated words with conductors and passengers.

"Today, the public transport including wagons and rickshaws are very thin. I waited in passengers- wagon for 30 extra minutes to reach my office at cantonment due to lack of passengers," said Haider Zaman Khan, an employee of Public Sector Department while talking to APP.

He said transport's problem among inter cities further aggravated during afternoon time when fasting people and government employees belonged to Nowshera, Swabi, Charsadda, Mardan, Buner, Khyber, Mohmand, Kohat and Bajaur started returning back their homes. He said sometimes transporters were demanding extra fare that led to physical brawl. As result of shortage and time consuming practices of public transporters, the passengers' load on BRT buses were increased, he added.

"These days, BRT is a blessing for passengers. A person can easily reach from Chamkani to Hayatabad in less than 30 minutes compared to about one hour taken by passengers wagons," said Akhtar Ali, a property dealer at Hayatabad. He urged Trans Company to ensure that ladies and disabled persons' seats may not be occupied by the passengers in such rush of commuters.

However, after Iftar, rush of people are seen in markets both in city, cantonment and University Roads for Eid shopping after KP Government decided to close all business activities and impose a complete travel ban across the province from May 8 to May 16 including Eid holidays due to third wave of Covid-19.

All business centers, markets, parks and shops except those dealing in essential service included grocery stores, pharmacies, medical stores, vaccination centers, fruit and meat shops, bakaries, call centers and media would remain closed from May 8 to 16.

Bakeries, filling pumps, food takeaways, and e-commerce, home delivery, utility services, including supply of electricity and natural gas, internet, cellular and telecom networks and call centers were exempted from the ban.

There shall be a complete ban on travel and inter-provincial, inter-cities and intra-city public transport besides bus stands would remain closed during Eid holidays except private vehicles, taxis, cabs, rickshaws with 50 per cent occupancy and goods transports under SOPs.

The government has also imposed a complete ban on all chand raat bazaars, including mehndi, jewellery and clothing stalls in KP. Business centers, arcades and markets, which used to be packed with shoppers on chand raat would remain closed during these days in a bid to contain spread of the infection.

Latifur Rehman Khan, Spokesperson KP Tourism Department told APP that KP Government has imposed complete ban on tourism activities from May 8 to May 16 during Eid Holidays in line of NCOC decisions and people would keep off tourist destinations. He said visit to tourist spots including Nathiagali, Kalam, Malam Jabba, Kumrat, Kaghan, Naran, Galyat and Swat were banned.

Tourists along with families usually throng these scenic places on second and third days of Eidul Fitr and stay there for a couple of days to enjoy mesmerizing natural beauty, lush green valleys, waterfalls and pleasant weather there.

He said all tourist resorts, public parks, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls and places around tourists spots would be closed during this period. All roads leading to tourist places would also remain close with a special focus on roads leading to Kalam, Malam Jabba, Galyat, Kaghan and Naran.

Latifur Rehman said Deputy Commissioners of relevant districts have been directed to plan the enforcement of standard operating procedures issued by the government for control of Covid-19 and ensure implementation of Govt decisions on ground.

KP Government has already closed educational institutions for in-person learning in districts recording high per cent Covid-19 positivity rate, and called for holding of online classes. However, the Government has allowed commercial activities up to 6pm five days a week and banned all business activities expect essential services on weekends ie Saturday and Sunday.

A ban was also slapped on the inter-districts and inter-provincial transport service on weekends and PRT Service also remains closed during these two days. The spokesman said districts administrations was directed to expedite crackdown against violators of SOPs.