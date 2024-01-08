An appellate tribunal on Monday allowed Mian Muhammad Azhar, the father of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar, to contest election from National Assembly constituency NA-129 (Lahore)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) An appellate tribunal on Monday allowed Mian Muhammad Azhar, the father of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar, to contest election from National Assembly constituency NA-129 (Lahore).

The tribunal allowed appeal against rejection of Mian Muhammad Azhar's nomination papers after setting aside the decision of the returning officer.

The tribunal comprising Justice Tariq Nadeem heard the appeal filed by Mian Muhammad Azhar against rejection of his nomination papers by the returning officer for NA-129.

During the proceedings, a counsel for the Election Commission apprised the tribunal that Anti-Corruption Establishment had registered a case against Mian Muhammad Azhar.

However, the counsel for appellant argued that mere registration of a case did not disqualify any one from contesting the election, as per election rules. He pleaded with the tribunal to set aside the returning officer's decision and accept the nomination papers of his client.

It is pertinent to mention here that the tribunal dismissed an appeal of Hammad Azhar against rejection of his nomination papers for NA-129 , on Sunday.