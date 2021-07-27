Twitter reacts as rape victim woman, son died in Rawalpindi

(@fidahassanain)

The 30-year old woman who was allegedly raped and tortured lost her life at a local hospital while her 14-month old toddler was stabbed to death in front of her eyes in Mohra area in Rawalpindi.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2021) #JusticeforNaseemBibi has become top trend after she was allegedly raped, severely beaten and her 14-month old son was killed in front of her in Mohra area in Rawalpindi.

The victim’s son was identified as Gulfam.

According to the reports, the toddler fell seriously injured and died on his way to hospital.

The incident has taken place at the moment when the entire country has already been mourning the brutal murder of Noor Mukadam in Islamabad.

Senior journalists, human rights activists and social media users have demanded exemplary punishment for the victims.

Police registered a case against the suspect under relevant sections of the law involving rape/murder and a hunt has been launched to arrest him.

On Saturday at around 12:30pm, the victim, her son, brother and uncle Mohammad Ramzan reached Chak Beli Bazaar for the purpose of begging.

In the FIR, the victim’s brother stated that they met a man (suspect), who was already known to his sister. He offered to take her and her son to Mohra village.

The complainant said when his sister and her son did not return after a long time, he got worried and started searching for them and found them lying in the woods of Mohra, with stab wounds on their necks.

The victim told her brother that she was raped by the suspect, who then attempted to murder her by stabbing her in the neck with a knife, leaving her critically injured. She said the suspect also stabbed her son and escaped.

The complainant said he and his uncle were shifting the injured mother and son in a private ambulance to a hospital in Rawalpindi, but Gulfam died on the way. The body of the 14-month-old boy was handed over to his heirs after postmortem on Saturday, while his mother, who was struggling for her life in the emergency ward of DHQ Hospital, died on Sunday.

According to the initial postmortem report, the woman’s neck injuries were the cause of her death whereas forensic analysis was being carried out to ascertain whether she was sexually assaulted.

After the incident came to light, Station House Officer Mohammad Asif, SI Yasir Mehmood, who is investigating the incident, and other senior police officers reached the scene and collected evidence and other relevant information.

The investigating officer said the victim originally belonged to Vehari and was unable to record her statement due to her critical injuries.