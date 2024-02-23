Two Accused Involved In Hundi, Illegal Currency Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2024 | 02:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) As many as two alleged accused involved in illegal Currency and hundi business have been arrested in a major operation conducted by the team of the FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar on Friday.
According to details, on the directive of the Director Peshawar Zone Nisar Tanoli, crackdown continues against elements involved in the hundi business. He said 2 suspects arrested in raid operations were identified as Asif Khan and Basit Ali.
The accused were arrested from Batkhela Malakand and Dargai Bazar, the official of the FIA said.
He said during the raid, domestic and foreign currency was recovered from the accused. A total of 19,97000 Pakistani rupees and 700 Saudi Riyals were recovered from the accused, FIA official said, adding, Hundi references and records related to foreign currency were also recovered from the two alleged accused.
The accused could not satisfy the authorities regarding the exported currency and cases have been registered against the accused, further investigation is ongoing, the official said.
