UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Children Injured After School Van Overturns In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 09:30 AM

Two children injured after school van overturns in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :At least two children sustained minor injuries when their school van overturned near Baloch Colony of Jamshed Town in Karachi on early Monday morning.

As per initial reports, Rescue sources informed that the school van was carrying children was on its way when it turned turtle near a bridge on Baloch colony.

As a result, two children sustained injuries and were rushed to Jinnah hospital Karachi, a private news channel reported.

Police arrested the van driver and started investigation.

All other children were out of danger and some were even sent home after first aid.

Related Topics

Karachi Driver Van Jamshed

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

Military projectile by Houthi militia falls on Jaz ..

8 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 94.28 million, d ..

8 hours ago

Oman imposes weeklong border lockdown

9 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends Haqaqa camel race at A ..

9 hours ago

Mandatory PCR test for workers in private educatio ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.