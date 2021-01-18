Two children injured after school van overturns in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :At least two children sustained minor injuries when their school van overturned near Baloch Colony of Jamshed Town in Karachi on early Monday morning.

As per initial reports, Rescue sources informed that the school van was carrying children was on its way when it turned turtle near a bridge on Baloch colony.

As a result, two children sustained injuries and were rushed to Jinnah hospital Karachi, a private news channel reported.

Police arrested the van driver and started investigation.

All other children were out of danger and some were even sent home after first aid.