Two-day 'Blue Fair' offering business opportunities to women entrepreneurs opens

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) A two-day 10th edition of 'Blue Fair' which offers great opportunity to women entrepreneurs from across Pakistan to showcase their products at national level opened here on Sunday at Railways club.

Former Senator Nilofar Bakhtiar, and WCCI Patron-in-Chief, Begum Farrukh Mukhtar inaugurated the fair.

Over 100 stalls of handmade garments, exquisite jewelery, furniture, blue pottery and other items have been erected at the annual event.

Fatima Fazal, Mian Amir Naseem, Farah Faisal, Tahira Najum, Yasmeen Bokhari, Seerat Fatima,Tehmina Munir and many others in attendance.

Speaking at the opening ceremony Nilofar Bakhtiar said that we have to empower women for progress and prosperity of the country.

She hailed the arrangements of the fair and congratulated the president of women's chamber of commerce and industry Multan (WCCIM) Mahnaz Amir Sheikh and her team on holding a colourful event.

Ms Sheikh informed that it is a great opportunity for female entrepreneurs that a massive platform like 'Blue Fair' is there to showcase their products on national level.

Women from Peshawar to Karachi participating in the event to bring their products, she maintained. Sheikh stated that she was much delighted to see overwhelming response of the families which poured in on first day.

President WCCIM stated that people could come over for their Ramzan and Eid shopping, as so many brands and vendors have installed their stalls.

Sheikh hoped that families would be attending the fair in great number like past years on second day too.

APP/mjk