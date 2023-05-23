UrduPoint.com

Two-day Conference On GBV Helplines Concludes

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2023 | 08:06 PM

Two-day conference on GBV Helplines concludes

A two-day national conference titled "Building Collaboration between Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Helplines for Women and Girls" concluded with recommendations that emphasized the need for the National Framework on GBV

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :A two-day national conference titled "Building Collaboration between Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Helplines for Women and Girls" concluded with recommendations that emphasized the need for the National Framework on GBV.

Ministry of Human Rights in collaboration with the National Commission on the Status of Women, UNFPA and Rozan organized the conference at PC Bhurban.

The conference was attended by officials from all the provincial and the Federal Government, representatives from the UN agencies, the donor community and civil society.

The objective of the conference was to strengthen the existing helplines established in response to gender-based violence throughout the country and address their challenges.

During two days event, the participants shared their experiences and efforts made to find solutions to challenges faced by GBV helplines.

Mohammad Arif, Director Ministry of Human Rights reaffirmed the commitment of the Ministry to protect and uphold the human rights of everyone, especially women and girls facing any form of violence.

"Use of technology for GBV response is a new area which requires trained staff, safe documentation, data protection and mentoring support", he said, adding that for this, collaborations among government departments and development partners, as well as sustainable funding, are the need of the hour.

A set of recommendations drawn from the conference would be shared with the concerned government departments.

The conference also made recommendations regarding response and referral services (Police, Health, Shelter, and helplines).

In addition to this, it was emphasized that specialized training for the social welfare workforce responding to GBV cases is reinforced.

Related Topics

Police Technology United Nations Civil Society Bhurban Women Event All From Government

Recent Stories

State of world population report provides infinite ..

State of world population report provides infinite possibilities for Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 Info ministry rebuts news regarding May 25 holiday ..

Info ministry rebuts news regarding May 25 holiday

5 minutes ago
 16 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah in ..

16 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago
 Rs.81,000 fine imposed on 63 profiteers in Faisala ..

Rs.81,000 fine imposed on 63 profiteers in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago
 Over 3,000 Hajj Pilgrims arrives Madinah from Paki ..

Over 3,000 Hajj Pilgrims arrives Madinah from Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 Serious efforts to be made to resolve problems con ..

Serious efforts to be made to resolve problems confronted by exporters, SME sect ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.