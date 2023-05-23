Two-day conference on GBV Helplines concludes

A two-day national conference titled "Building Collaboration between Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Helplines for Women and Girls" concluded with recommendations that emphasized the need for the National Framework on GBV

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :A two-day national conference titled "Building Collaboration between Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Helplines for Women and Girls" concluded with recommendations that emphasized the need for the National Framework on GBV.

Ministry of Human Rights in collaboration with the National Commission on the Status of Women, UNFPA and Rozan organized the conference at PC Bhurban.

The conference was attended by officials from all the provincial and the Federal Government, representatives from the UN agencies, the donor community and civil society.

The objective of the conference was to strengthen the existing helplines established in response to gender-based violence throughout the country and address their challenges.

During two days event, the participants shared their experiences and efforts made to find solutions to challenges faced by GBV helplines.

Mohammad Arif, Director Ministry of Human Rights reaffirmed the commitment of the Ministry to protect and uphold the human rights of everyone, especially women and girls facing any form of violence.

"Use of technology for GBV response is a new area which requires trained staff, safe documentation, data protection and mentoring support", he said, adding that for this, collaborations among government departments and development partners, as well as sustainable funding, are the need of the hour.

A set of recommendations drawn from the conference would be shared with the concerned government departments.

The conference also made recommendations regarding response and referral services (Police, Health, Shelter, and helplines).

In addition to this, it was emphasized that specialized training for the social welfare workforce responding to GBV cases is reinforced.