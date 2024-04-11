Open Menu

Two-day Eid Food Festival Begins In Hyderabad Gymkhana

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2024 | 06:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Two-day Eid food festival-2024 has started in Hyderabad Gymkhana on Thursday.

Manager Gymkhana Aftab Ahmed informed that a wide variety of Eid treat and luscious dinner with live Bar BQ, Chinese, Continental and Pakistani cuisines will be available at the food festival.

Visitors can enjoy food festival by paying Rs.1650 for adult while Rs.1000 to be charged for Child (under 12 years).

