Two Illegal gateway exchange raided in Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in its ongoing efforts to curb the menace of illegal grey trafficking, Friday carried out two successful raids against illegal gateway exchanges.

In coordination with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Faisalabad, first raid was conducted at Ali Town where 20 illegal gateway exchanges, 9 TP link routers, 9 laptops, 8 Internet USB along with other allied equipment including approximately 2500 SIMs were confiscated while four persons were also arrested during the raid, said a press statement here.

Second successful raid against gray traffickers were conducted at Barkat Pura, Faisalabad. 8 illegal Gateways, 4 laptops, 2 internet USB, and 1700 SIMs were confiscated along with other equipment. Two persons were arrested on the spot.

The successful raids against the grey operators were made possible because of continuous monitoring, proactive and persistent efforts by PTA in curtailing grey traffic.