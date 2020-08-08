Two killed as ambulance collided with truck

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :At least two persons were killed as private ambulance collided with truck at motorway near Muqeempur Shujabad here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a private ambulance carrying a corpse was on its way when it collided with a truck at motorway near Muqeempur Shujabad area.

As a result two persons died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as 30 years old Qadeer Khan hailing from Karachi and 70 years old an unknown.

