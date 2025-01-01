Two killed in separate incidents in Wah

A tragic Wednesday unfolded in Wah as two persons lost their lives in four separate incidents across the city

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) A tragic Wednesday unfolded in Wah as two persons lost their lives in four separate incidents across the city.

According to police sources, the first incident occurred when a 40-year-old woman was shot dead by unknown assailants in her own home.

In another shocking turn of events, a man named Mushtaq was killed in a robbery-cum-murder incident in Liaquatabad area, within the limits of Wah Saddar Police Station. Mushtaq had visited the area to collect house rent and was attacked by unknown bandits while returning home.

Despite resisting, he was shot and the assailants fled with the looted cash.

In a separate incident, a motorcyclist, Mohsin Ayaz, was crushed to death by a speeding car in the limits of Wah Cantonment Police Station. The car driver, Muhammad Younas, took a wrong U-turn, striking Ayaz's motorcycle and resulting in his instant death.

Police have registered two separate cases and launched further investigations into these tragic incidents.