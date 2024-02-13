Open Menu

Two Suspects Of Hundi Held; Foreign Currency Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Two suspects of hundi held; foreign currency recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) FIA Composite Circle Abbottabad on Tuesday arrested two suspects of hundi business and recovered foreign Currency from their custody.

On the direction of Director Peshawar Zone Nisar Tanoli, a team of FIA conducted raid on Cantt Road and arrested Sohail Ahmed and Fahad Umar.

The FIA recovered 2200 Saudi Riyals, 645 UAE Dirhams and 350,000 Pakistani rupees from the accused.

Hundi reference and foreign currency exchange records were also found.

FIA registered a case and started investigation.

