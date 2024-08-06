Open Menu

Two WASA Officers Issued Show-cause Notices

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2024 | 06:37 PM

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Amir Aziz served show cause notices on two senior officers of the agency over negligence and poor performance

Deputy Director (O&M) Waste Civil Line and Millat Town Zainul Abidin and Assistant Director (O&M) Civil Lines Mohtsib Ali have been directed to clear their positions within seven days, otherwise strict disciplinary action will be initiated against them.

According to a WASA spokesperson, the both officers committed negligence during rain on August 4.

Moreover, Assistant Director (O&M) Civil Lines Mohtsib Ali had been absent from duty for the last 4 days without the knowledge of seniors.

