Two WASA officers issued show-cause notices

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Amir Aziz served show cause notices on two senior officers of the agency over negligence and poor performance.

Deputy Director (O&M) Waste Civil Line and Millat Town Zainul Abidin and Assistant Director (O&M) Civil Lines Mohtsib Ali have been directed to clear their positions within seven days, otherwise strict disciplinary action will be initiated against them.

According to a WASA spokesperson, the both officers committed negligence during rain on August 4.

Moreover, Assistant Director (O&M) Civil Lines Mohtsib Ali had been absent from duty for the last 4 days without the knowledge of seniors.