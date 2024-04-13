Two Youths Drowned In Jhelum River
Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2024 | 07:23 PM
Two local lads drowned on Eid day in the Jhelum River near Plack village in Dadayal Sub Division of Mirpur district, official sources said
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Two local lads drowned on Eid day in the Jhelum River near Plack village in Dadayal Sub Division of Mirpur district, official sources said.
The ill-fated Dadayal-resident youngsters, identified as Farman Ali and Saeed Khan, the fruit vegetable sellers in Bhalote village of Dadayal, originally hailing from Dir and Swat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, lost their lives in an attempt to swim and enjoy the Eid celebrations, Mirpur-AJK 1122 official Wajid Mahmood told APP here on Saturday, after leading the hectic operation to recover their dead bodies.
Their bodies were recovered by the locals and dispatched to their native villages in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Wajid also told.
The two ill-fated youths were settled in Dadayal in connection with their employment.
Recent Stories
Polio victim contributing in fight against climate change, plans to travel 400 c ..
IGP releases Rs 1.8m for cops medical expenses
CM directs Larkana administration to install 56 walk-through gates ZA Bhutto's m ..
CPO orders arrest of woman’s attacker
Air ambulance service to start in June : CM
Kashmiris celebrate joyous ‘Eid Millan’ event in Canada
Uninterrupted power supply ensured during Eid holidays
Thousands flee flooding in Russian Urals region of Orenburg
DO Social Welfare Kohat suspended
New faces set to challenge US trio of Masters leaders
DO Soacial Welfare Kohat suspended
CM grieves over death of four children in Matiari
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polio victim contributing in fight against climate change, plans to travel 400 cities to plant sapli ..7 minutes ago
-
IGP releases Rs 1.8m for cops medical expenses7 minutes ago
-
CM directs Larkana administration to install 56 walk-through gates ZA Bhutto's mazar10 minutes ago
-
CPO orders arrest of woman’s attacker10 minutes ago
-
Air ambulance service to start in June : CM7 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris celebrate joyous ‘Eid Millan’ event in Canada7 minutes ago
-
Uninterrupted power supply ensured during Eid holidays7 minutes ago
-
DO Social Welfare Kohat suspended7 minutes ago
-
DO Soacial Welfare Kohat suspended7 minutes ago
-
CM grieves over death of four children in Matiari7 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad demonstrates exemplary performance during Eid-ul-Fitr48 minutes ago
-
Tourist influx doubles during Eid vacations in Kaghan Valley50 minutes ago