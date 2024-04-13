Two youths drowned in Jhelum River

Two local lads drowned on Eid day in the Jhelum River near Plack village in Dadayal Sub Division of Mirpur district, official sources said

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Two local lads drowned on Eid day in the Jhelum River near Plack village in Dadayal Sub Division of Mirpur district, official sources said.

The ill-fated Dadayal-resident youngsters, identified as Farman Ali and Saeed Khan, the fruit vegetable sellers in Bhalote village of Dadayal, originally hailing from Dir and Swat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, lost their lives in an attempt to swim and enjoy the Eid celebrations, Mirpur-AJK 1122 official Wajid Mahmood told APP here on Saturday, after leading the hectic operation to recover their dead bodies.

Their bodies were recovered by the locals and dispatched to their native villages in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Wajid also told.

The two ill-fated youths were settled in Dadayal in connection with their employment.