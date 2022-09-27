Typhoid vaccination planned in Batkhela from October 3

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has announced to start the typhoid vaccination campaign in Batkhela City from October 3 to 15.

Coordinator EPI Malakand Division Dr. Murad Ali told that department had planned free typhoid vaccination in which 3,2000 children from nine months to the 15 years of age would be inoculated.

He said that vaccination campaign would be conducted by 29 teams under the supervision of 12 officials.

He told that arrangements had been finalized to train the staff and temporary vaccination centers had been established in public buildings for the purpose.

He also urged public to cooperate with health teams and provide them the needed assistance.