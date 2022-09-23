UrduPoint.com

Typhoid Vaccination Planned In Batkhela, Malakand From October 3

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Typhoid vaccination planned in Batkhela, Malakand from October 3

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :The provincial Health Department has announced to launch vaccination campaign against typhoid in various areas of Batkhela and Malakand from October 3 to 15.

Coordinator Expanded Program for Immunization Malakand, Dr. Murad Ali told the media on Friday that cases of typhoid were surging in urban areas.

He said that vaccination against typhoid had been planned keeping in view that seventy percent cases could not be cured and resistant to antibiotics.

He told that immunization campaign would be launched in three union councils of Batkhela and later vaccine would be included in preventive vaccination program. He also urged the parents to cooperate with health staff and vaccinate their children against typhoid.

More Stories From Pakistan

